iPhone XS deals now same price as XR on Amazon after a massive £370 price drop

Everyone loves a saving and Amazon has just dropped a truly tempting one in the face of all Apple fans. Taking the once extortionately priced iPhone XS and giving the price a giant whack, Amazon just made it...affordable?

To be exact, a SIM-free iPhone XS on Amazon will now cost you £629 in total. That makes this the same price as buying the normally much cheaper iPhone XR and a saving of £370 on the iPhone XS' RRP.

That price is for the 64GB model but for those movie, song and photo hoarders, Amazon hasn't left you out. The 256GB model has also been cut by £370 and going all out on 512GB lands you a whopping £470 saving.

Below, we've listed all of the information you'll need to know about these savings. And of course, once you've saved big here, it gives you plenty of leftover cash to get a nice SIM only deal.

The best iPhone XS deals around right now:

So what's so good about the iPhone XS?

There was a good reason for the high cost of iPhone XS deals when it first launched. At the time, it was one of the best phones in the world and realistically, it's still up there.

Across the device, everything feels premium. Apple's near infinity OLED display with smart HDR looks stunning and its 2658mAh battery is a vast improvement on previous options. Although it hasn't been hugely improved on from the previous model it's about as high-end a phone as you can get right now and especially for this price.

Read our full iPhone XS review.