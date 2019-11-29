iPhone XR with Nintendo Switch offer shows why not all Black Friday deals are worth it

"Do you want to get an iPhone XR and FREE Nintendo Switch with one special Black Friday offer?". If your stock answer to this question is "YES...gimme gimme gimme!" then we'd offer a slight word of caution - all that glitters is not necessarily gold.

And we've just come across an offer that proves this notion absolutely. Mobile retailer Fonehouse is usually a reliable purveyor of excellent value offers, and so when we noticed that it was offering an iPhone XR with 100GB of data with nothing to pay upfront and a free games console into the bargain, we were primed to tell you to grab your debit card.

But then we noticed that the monthly bills would set you back £46. And then we remembered that Fonehouse has the exact same tariff elsewhere on its site (sans Switch) for only £34 per month. That's a massive £360 more affordable than the 'special' Black Friday offer, which we doubt you need us to tell you is way more than the cost of a Nintendo Switch.

Going for Fonehouse's bundled offer does of course mean you can spread the cost of both major tech purchases over easy-to-mange interest free monthly payments for the next two years. But you will end up paying significantly more in the process. So it's entirely up to you...

The REAL best way to get an XR and Switch deal:

iPhone XR + Nintendo Switch | Three | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £279.99 + £34/pm

As long as you've got the whack of cash to pay at the start, you can save yourself some cash if you go for these items separately. Fonehouse's offer is still brilliant on the XR, with aaaaaaall that data, and then we suggest going to Amazon separately for the console. Get your iPhone XR from Fonehouse

And your Nintendo Switch from Amazon

