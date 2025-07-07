Although Prime Day doesn't officially start until tomorrow, Amazon has already started cutting hundreds of dollars off premium coffee makers from brands like De'Longhi, KitchenAid, and Philips. I test coffee machines for a living here at TechRadar, and my favorite early Prime Day deal is the superb De'Longhi Magnifica Evo, which is now down to $549.95 (was $899.95) at Amazon. It's a superb bean-to-cup machine that even a beginner can master, and even easier to recommend with $350 off for Prime Day.

If you've got a little more cash to spend, and you want to have fun with your coffee, take a look at the De'Longhi Eletta Explore, which is now $1,449.98 (was $1,999.95). This premium espresso machine can brew hot and cold (ideal for summer) and can foam hot and cold milk as well. Perfect for iced lattes.

My colleague Josephine Watson called it "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested, pouring deliciously smooth and sweet espresso and cold brew coffee in record time," and I'm inclined to agree – particularly with over $500 off the price. Take a look at our full De'Longhi Eletta Explore review for more details, or read on for more epic savings in the early Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $899.95 now $549.95 at Amazon The Magnifica Evo gives you the best of both worlds, brewing perfectly balanced hot or cold espresso, and offering fine control of brewing settings while being simple enough for even first-timers to use. It's back down to its lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, with a huge $350 off the regular price.

De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was $1,999.95 now $1,449.98 at Amazon My colleague Josephine Watson called this "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested", and Amazon has knocked over $500 off the price with this special Prime Day offer. It can brew hot and cold espresso, and features De'Longhi's Bean Adapt system, which helps you choose the perfect grind settings to get a perfectly rounded flavor from your beans.

Philips 3200 Series LatteGo: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The LatteGo series is a great choice if you don't have a lot of space to spare in your kitchen, and with a huge $300 off for Prime Day, it's easy to recommend. I'm testing a LatteGo machine right now, and I'm very impressed by how easy it makes brewing coffee, even for a first-time user, and the way its milk system can be fully detached for easy cleaning. This model uses touch buttons rather than a screen, so there's no need to spend time scrolling through menus (definitely a plus).

De'Longhi Linea Classic: was $229.95 now $149.50 at Amazon The Linea Classic is a super stylish espresso machine that'll look stunning in your kitchen (just look at that pressure gauge), and nobody will guess that it costs just $150 with this hot Prime Day deal. Our reviewer Karen Freeman gave it four and a half stars, praising its ease of use and consistent results. The steam wand is excellent too – you just need your own grinder.

KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine: was $349.99 now $229.95 at Amazon This stylish little espresso machine looks just as good as KitchenAid's famous stand mixers, and Amazon has knocked over $100 off the price, making it fantastic value ahead of Prime Day. This machine will choose the brew temperature and time for you, taking some of the work out of making coffee, leaving you to grind the beans (with a separate grinder) and froth the milk yourself.

I'm a particularly big fan of De'Longhi's espresso machines thanks to the Bean Adapt system, which takes the hassle out of dialing in your machine's coffee grinder (one of the most difficult and time-consuming things about being a barista) by suggesting optimum settings based on the beans you're using. De'Longhi's auto milk frothing system is excellent as well, and a piece of cake to keep clean because the milk never goes inside the body of the machine.

More early Prime Day home tech deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest early Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99, it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.