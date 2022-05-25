iPhone 14 might be delayed or in short supply

Audio player loading…

If you were hoping to buy an iPhone 14 or one of its siblings during the usual September launch window, you might be in for a challenge, as it’s possible that one or more models could either be delayed or only initially available in small numbers.

That’s because, according to a Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab) report, Apple’s Chinese component suppliers have fallen behind schedule, due to Covid lockdowns.

Apple is now apparently trying to make up for lost time by asking suppliers to speed up their processes, but according to “multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter” we could see the manufacturing schedule and initial production volumes of the iPhone 14 line be affected.

Currently, all four iPhone 14 models are apparently in the engineering verification test (EVT) phase, and if they were on schedule they’d be done with this phase by the end of June, but reportedly at least one model is around three weeks behind schedule.

It sounds like Apple is trying its best to get things back on track, but if the company fails, then at least one model might launch late or in more limited quantities.

Analysis: get your orders in early

Based on this news it sounds like it could be worth putting in your pre-order as soon as it’s possible to do so, since that might lessen any possible delay in getting the iPhone 14.

That said, it’s possible that this information is wrong, or that Apple will manage to make up for lost time. And if not, waiting a few extra weeks probably isn’t the end of the world, especially if Apple puts the phones in reviewers' hands on schedule, as you’ll be able to see just how good the iPhone 14 line really is before parting with your cash.

That’s all the more significant since the iPhone 14 line might be slightly more expensive than the iPhone 13 line – so you’ll want to be very sure that they’re actually worth buying.

