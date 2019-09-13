iPhone 11 pre-order deals have landed - see where to buy it in the UK

This is not a drill! If you watched the iPhone 11 launch on Tuesday (or even if you didn't) and are chomping at the bit to replace your current handset with a shiny, new Apple device, then your time has come.

Aside from gawping at the specs of the 11 and its more powerful brethren the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, the feature we were perhaps most impressed by was the price. Defying the usual trend of phone prices, iPhone 11 deals are actually cheaper than the XR was on launch this time last year. The SIM-free price of £729 is looking very reasonable indeed...for the newest flagship iPhone from Apple, at least.

While that is the cheapest SIM-free price for the 'regular' iPhone 11, you will of course pay more for the Pro (from £1,049) and Pro Max (from £1,149).

You won't be surprised to learn that pretty much every tech retailer and network is jumping on this straight away to tempt you to buy your iPhone 11 deal from them. We've listed the main players below. Although, with the phone still being in its pre-order stage, you won't actually receive it until this time next week - Friday, September 2019.

Where to buy iPhone 11 deals:

If you want pre-order the iPhone 11 (or either of the Pro versions), then you can do so immediately from the following retailers:

Buying the iPhone 11 on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- Fonehouse

- e2save

- Mobile Phones Direct

- EE

- Vodafone

- Three

- Sky Mobile

- Virgin Mobile

Buying the iPhone 11 SIM-free:

- Amazon

- Argos

- Very

- John Lewis

Should I buy an iPhone 11 deal?

So we know that the iPhone 11 is coming in at a tempting price, but what else stands out from Apple's latest handset - other than the new set of colours!

The obvious thing is the main camera. Apple has finally relented and slapped a dual lens on the rear of one of its phones (it's gone triple on the Pro models!). So that's a duo of 12MP sensors that should team up very nicely indeed with Apple's usual photography software smarts on the A13 Bionic chipset.

To be honest...that's about it. The battery is a bit better than the one in the XR - by roughly an hour, according to Apple - but the 6.1-inch screen, vibrant LCD display and lightweight design all hold steady on the facets that made the iPhone XR such a success.

To see all the specs and discover just how high we rate this new phone, head over to TechRadar's expert first look iPhone 11 review.

