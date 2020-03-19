iPhone 11, iPhone 7, Galaxy S20 deals and more cut in price until tomorrow evening

Phone retailers across the market seem to have entered into a race to see who can drop their prices the most, separately launching flash sales, discounts and price drops on top handsets.
The latest to join in is Mobiles.co.uk, launching a 48-hour flash sale of Samsung phone deals and iPhone deals. These plans will then be coming to an end on March 20 at 11.59 pm.
Included in this flash sale is a bargain Samsung Galaxy S20 deal, some low monthly bills on the iPhone 11, a cheap cashback iPhone 7 and a few other options. But obviously, with the time-frame set, you will have to be quite quick.
If you do happen to come too late and the impending clock has reached 0, there are still loads of great offers right now. Use our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see the top contracts currently available.
Price cut Samsung phone deals:
Samsung Galaxy S10 | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
The S20 is no longer Samsung's newest but this is a brilliant handset. And at this price tag, this is one of the cheaper deals out there. You're paying £33 a month and absolutely nothing upfront to get 30GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | EE | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is still pretty much a brand new handset, only coming out on pre-orders last week. So being able to get it at a price of £36 is fantastic. Even with the £150 upfront, this is still the cheapest offer we've seen on the device so far.View Deal
Price cut iPhone deals:
iPhone 11 | Vodafone | £175 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 64GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm
This deal strives based on two factors - its data cap and the monthly bills. Yes, there is a lot to pay upfront but with that you're getting a massive 64GB of data and £31 a month bills. You will be very hard pressed to find an iPhone 11 deal this cheap with this much data anywhere else.View Deal
iPhone 7 | EE | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm + £168 cashback by redemption
This plan is incredibly cheap...IF you don't mind relying on cashback. While you're paying £23 a month, it effectively works out as £16 a month. That's a great, market-leading price to be paying for 4GB of data on the EE network.View Deal
iPhone XS | Three | £105 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 26GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This is actually probably the best offer out of all of these deals based purely on how much this phone has come down. Monthly bills of £26 are exceptional for any iPhone, even with that much upfront cost. Take into account that this is actually one of the best iPhones around right now and you really can't beat this plan.View Deal