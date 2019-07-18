iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR dummy handsets caught on camera

The iPhone 11 R is rumored to look similar to the iPhone XR (pictured)

We fully expect Apple to launch a trio of new smartphones in September, and things may have taken a step closer to reality thanks to a video supposedly showing the body of the rumored iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11 R.

The video from Mobile Fun claims to show dummy units of the three handsets that is has acquired from its "teams in China direct from case testing for the upcoming Olixar range and are correct in terms of physical size, port orientation and screen size."

While there's no firm guarantee that these devices are what we'll see launched later this year (and Mobile Fun has a checkered history with accurate 'leaks'), they do fall in line with a number of previous rumors which point to a largely similar design with the only major change being a bigger camera block on the rear of the new iPhones.

Same size

According to Mobile Fun, the screen sizes and dimensions of the new iPhones are exactly the same as the current series of handsets.

That means the iPhone 11 would have a 5.8-inch display and measure 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm, although it's expected to gain an extra rear camera, taking the count up to three.

The iPhone 11 Max is set to be the largest of the trio, with a 6.5-inch screen and 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm footprint, plus it's also tipped to get a triple rear camera setup.

Finally, the rumored iPhone 11R would sit in between its siblings in terms of size, with a 6.1-inch display and dimensions of 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm. It too is claimed to gain an extra rear camera, moving it from one camera on the iPhone XR to two snappers on the new iPhone.

While this latest iPhone 11 leak appears pretty convincing, it's still worth taking it with a pinch of salt as Apple is yet to reveal any details on new devices, and we're still over two months away from any potential launch.