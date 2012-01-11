Twitter says new Google search is bad for internet

Go... away, says Twitter to Google

Twitter has dissed Google's new search strategy of rifling through you and your friends' Google+ data as well as the web, saying that it will 'warp' search results.

It's Twitter's lead lawyer and ex-Google employee Alex Macgillivray, who made the claim, living the brand by taking to Twitter to do so.

Shortly after the changes were announced, he tweeted, "Bad day for the internet," before linking to Google's blog post unveiling the Search plus Your World feature.

Macgillivray continued, "Having been there, I can imagine the dissension @google to search being warped this way."

Singing from the same song sheet

Macgillivray isn't alone in disliking the changes Google is implementing, with Twitter backing its counsel with a statement on the matter:

"For years, people have relied on Google to deliver the most relevant results any time they wanted to find something on the internet.

"As we've seen time and time again, news breaks first on Twitter, as a result, Twitter accounts and tweets are often the most relevant results.

"We're concerned that as a result of Google's changes, finding this information will be much harder for everyone. We think that's bad for people, publishers, news organisations and Twitter users."

Until recently, Twitter itself had a deal with Google whereby timely and relevant tweets would be included in web search results, known as Google Realtime. However, this deal lapsed and was not renewed in July 2011.

Google's changes to search, announced yesterday, see private Google+ data included in your web searches when you're logged into the search engine's social network.