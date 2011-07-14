Spotify to launch in the US today

Spotify launches in the US on Wednesday

Spotify will finally launch in the United States on Thursday with all four major record labels on board.

The hit European music-streaming jukebox will officially open its doors to American customers on Thursday morning, by invitation or subscription.

News of the impending launch brings to a close a two-year oddesey for the Swedish company to bring the notoriously draconian US music labels on board with their venture.

Thrilled

Chief content officer Ken Parks says: "We were really adamant about bringing the service to the US, which means a really great, free experience.

"We wanted to be really careful about the way we did this, and the rights holders felt the same way.

"It took some time, but we're absolutely thrilled that all four major labels and a ton of indies are behind us, and we'll be bringing that Spotify experience to the US tomorrow.

Price plans

The company has yet to reveal official price plans, but earlier leaks suggest that tariffs will mimic those on our side of the Atlantic.

There'll be a free option, an ad-free Unlimited streaming option (rumoured to be costing $4.99) and the Premium service which will open up the smartphone and iPad apps (set to cost $9.99)

If those prices are correct, US music fans will get a better deal than those in Blighty. We'll find out for sure on Thursday morning.