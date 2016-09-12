Instagram now gives you more control over what you see in your comments

Instagram is taking a step forward in fighting harassment with a new feature that blocks certain phrases from being visible in your comments.

Coming to the app's options menu starting Monday, Instagram's Comments tool allows users to list particular keywords - be it derogatory language, spam, or some sort of venomous hashtag - that they'd prefer go unseen on their latest post.

Instagram also provides a suggested list of default phrases, should users need a primer. Additionally, the update will also move more relevant or personalized missives to the top of the comments preview, as opposed to the two most recent comments.

"To empower each individual, we need to promote a culture where everyone feels safe to be themselves without criticism or harassment," says Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram. "It's not only my personal wish to do this, I believe it's also our responsibility as a company."

Flip the switch to hide inappropriate comments

Instagram isn't the only social media hub taking a stance against online no-goodniks. Twitter has also made strides to combat harassment this year, adding its own keyword filter on top of improved reporting tools and giving users the options to cut out comments from people they don't know.