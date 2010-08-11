Facebook takes on Foursquare in geolocation

Facebook set to launch a "check-in" geolocation aware feature very soon, taking on Foursquare

Facebook's "check-in" Foursquare competitor is imminent and due within weeks, according to latest reports.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNET that the new geo-location feature in Facebook is due to launch very soon.

The check-in on Facebook feature with take the form of an application programming interface (API) for third-party developers to make best use of location-aware apps.

"We are working on location features and product integrations, which we'll be launching in the coming months, and we'll share more details when appropriate," Facebook spokesman Larry Yu told CNET.

Like this place?

One developer of geolocation apps was told by a Facebook insider that it might be wise to change a thumbs-up style feature in his application to "like," which gives some indication of where Facebook may go with geo-location.

Facebook has reportedly partnered with Localeze, the local search provider that provides Twitter's "Places" directory.

"We cannot comment on any future deals, however can say that we anticipate having a few significant social announcements in the coming weeks/month," added a Localeze rep.

Via CNet