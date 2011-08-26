Boinc: Film service being considered

No Boinc-ing in the cinema, please

Boinc, the all-you-can-eat music download service that launched earlier this week, could one day launch a similar service for film lovers.

"Funny you should ask that," said Charlie Baillie, Marketing Director at Boinc, when TechRadar asked if a film version was in the works.

"We're focussing on music right now but the technology we have lends itself to other media – video and even editorial, for example.

"It's too early to say whether we'll release a product, but conversations have been had."

Boinc: The Movie

TechRadar has long been hoping for a kind of Spotify-for-films service, but studios' licensing rights tend to be more restrictive than record labels, and LoveFilm's subscription streaming service is the best that's come up so far.

Boinc's music offering, however, is a pay-once affair, with unlimited music downloads available to any user once they have the player.

But will Boinc work with our much-loved wireless home media streaming products? Sadly not right away, but it's definitely on the cards.

"We've started having those wireless streaming, connected home type conversations, yes," Baillie told TechRadar.

"You could even see Boinc on set top boxes too – but I think we're looking at next year for that kind of functionality, rather than this year."

Which is fair enough, given that the service doesn't even go into public beta until October 2011.