Inspiration4 successfully reaches orbit in historic first all-civilian mission to space

By

Courtesy of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Inspiration4 Lifts Off From Kennedy Space Center
(Image credit: SpaceX)

The historic Inspiration4 space mission has successfully reached orbit after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly after 8:00PM EDT, entering its orbital trajectory at 8:12PM EDT. The three day mission is the first all-civilian space flight in history.

The mission, which was contracted from SpaceX by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman (who is also a trained pilot with over 6,000 hours flight time and who is also the mission's commander), is also crewed by geoscientist and science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, childhood cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, and data scientist Chris Sembroski.

The mission was launched to raise money and awareness for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancers and other pediatric diseases at no cost to patients' families. 

As of the time of this writing, the YouTube livestream of the launch alone has raised $379,993 from viewers.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to see the opening of the Crew Dragon capsule's nose cone, which would expose the docking mechanism it uses to connect with the International Space Station but for this mission is instead equipped with a cupola that provides the Inspiration4 crew with a 360 degree view of space while in orbit.

The problem appears to be a downlink communication issue, but the mission is still on track. After its three days in orbit, it will return to Earth and splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

This story is developing...

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He / Him / His) is TechRadar's Computing Staff Writer and is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


