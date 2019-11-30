Hurry! This brilliant half price Samsung Galaxy S10e deal from Argos is back for Black Friday

One of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year has been the half-price, Canary Yellow version of the Samsung Galaxy S10e from Argos. Naturally, it sold out very quickly, but we have good news – it's back! So if you're looking for a bargain Android phone, it's time to snap one up quickly.

The Galaxy S10e isn't a bargain basement phone by any means – it's one of Samsung's finest handsets, taking many of the highlights of the Galaxy S10 and putting them in a more affordable phone. At just £334.50 for the Canary Yellow, it offers fantastic value – so much so, that this deal sold out rapidly when it was live before.

If that model's a little too bright for your tastes, the Prism Green version is also available for a similarly impressive £399. This price still undercuts many of the refurbished versions of the phone, and saw the deal also sell out quickly when it went live previously.

The lowest price around on the Samsung Galaxy S10e:

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Argos | SIM-free | £669 £344.50

This incredible bargain on the Canary Yellow Samsung Galaxy S10e is back, so snap it up before stock runs out again. At half price, you won't find a better phone bargain during the Black Friday sales. It features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Argos | SIM-free | £669 £399

If you're not a fan of Canary Yellow, the Prism Green is also on offer again at £399 – how can you say no to almost half the price! This is one of the cheapest prices the Samsung Galaxy S10e has ever been and we'd be very surprised to see it drop even further anytime soon.

Not a fan of the green Samsung Galaxy S10e?

While these discounts are incredible, Argos is only dropping prices on the two more colourful versions of the handset. If you would prefer to grab something in white or Black, Argos won't be the way to go.

However, a recent sale from Amazon can secure you the handset at just £499 and will even throw in a free speaker for good measure!

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

