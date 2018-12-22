Huawei P30 and P30 Pro tipped to focus on the cameras

Two of the best phone tipsters in the business have been sharing some insider information on the upcoming Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro – and it looks as though both phones are going to focus on camera systems that are designed to be the best on the market.

The Huawei P30 is going to feature a triple-lens rear camera, a maximum resolution of 40 megapixels, and a whopping 5x lossless optical zoom, according to Evan Blass. It's also going to have a 24MP front-facing selfie camera. We have heard something similar from leaks that appeared online earlier in the month.

The Huawei P30 Pro is going to up the ante with a quad-lens rear camera, adds Mishaal Rahman, and will be able to offer 10x lossless optical zoom. On top of that, it's getting an upgraded 3D sensor for judging distance and creating focus effects.

Upgrades all round

Since the P30 phones were confirmed by Huawei back in August, we've reported on a steady stream of links hinting at what to expect. A teardrop notch on the front display looks likely, on top of the rumors we've already heard about the camera lenses.

The Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro surfaced in March 2018. The standard model featured a dual-lens 20MP+12MP rear-facing camera, while the Pro edition had a triple-lens 40MP+20MP+8MP camera on the back. It sounds as though Huawei is readying an extra lens for each of the models, as well as a few more extra bells and whistles.

As for a potential launch date, March would seem to be a sensible bet again, fitting in with the schedule Huawei had for its phone launches in 2018. The even more powerful Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro phones appeared in October.

Via SlashGear