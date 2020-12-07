How to watch Your Honor online: stream Showtime's new Bryan Cranston drama anywhere

After playing a school teacher who went rogue in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston returns to TV drama , this time to play a judge that's willing to bend the rules. Set in New Orlean's, Cranson plays Michael Desiato who repeatedly breaks the law to cover up his teenage son Adam's crimes after he is involved in a hit-and-run. Read on as we explain how to watch Your Honor online and stream this intense legal thriller from wherever you are.

How to watch Your Honor online This 9-part limited series will be broadcast weekly in the US on Showtime every Sunday starting from December 6 at 10pm ET/PT (9pm CT). Full viewing details are below - and you can access all the same streaming services you use at home, from anywhere in the world, with the help of a good VPN.

Things are complicated further when it emerges that the incident involved a victim linked to a much-feared crime family, with Desiato's actions leading to "a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices" according to Showtime's promo material.

The much-anticipated show certainly has plenty of pedigree - alongside Cranson's headline appearance, the actor also produced Your Honour, with the show shepherded by a number of dab hands at legal drama. BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes.

Executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight), while BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes.

The series is being adapted from the award-winning Israeli series Kvodo, and also stars The Affair's Maura Tierney as prosecutor Fiona McKee, while Truth Be Told’s Hunter Doohan plays Cranston’s son.

Read on as we explain how to watch Your Honor online from anywhere.

How to watch Your Honor online from outside your country

Going abroad on vacation or having to travel for work? If so, you won’t be able to access Showtime – or any equivalent regional service – due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, it’s easy to circumvent these. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address and connect to any VoD services you’re already paying for. This means you can bypass geo-blocks, and don’t have to worry about missing a single episode of The Undoing, the latest must-see HBO drama.

Use a VPN to watch TV shows from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but in our opinion ExpressVPN is the best. It's simple to use, quick, and easy to install. In addition, you can use it across a whole host of devices, including but not limited to Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Express VPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to turn down. But even better, you can purchase an annual plan and get 3 months extra FREE – a great deal for some very versatile software. Once installed, choose the location of your home country, and click connect. As well as keeping your personal data private, you’ll be free to stream hit shows like Your Honor online from anywhere in the world. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



How to watch Your Honor online in the US for FREE

Showtime airs new Your Honor episodes each Sunday at 10pm ET/PT or 9pm CT. While Your Honor is exclusive to the premium cable network, there are still a number of ways you can stream the show online in the US. Cord-cutters will want to give serious consideration to watching via a streaming service. For example, Sling TV has Showtime includes in its new Premium Pass bundle - which also gets you Starz and Epix. You can also get Showtime via Amazon Prime Video, and the channel even offers its own standalone streaming service that costs just $10.99 a month and is completely contract-free - try it for free to see if it's right for you. Also, don't forget that as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like a VPN to watch Your Honor just as if you were at home.



How to watch Your Honor online in Canada

North of the border and Canadian streaming service Crave will be screening this dark drama. It airs concurrently with the US premiere, at 9pm ET/PT on December 6, with a new episode added every Sunday. An entry-level Crave subscription already gifts you access to past HBO shows for CND$9.99. But, to watch this limited series about a family shattered by devastating revelations, you’ll need to select a second-tier subscription to add Showtime. The good news? You get to enjoy Crave’s impressive on-demand library for nothing beforehand thanks to its 7 Day Free Trial!

UK viewers hyped to see Bryan Cranston return to the small screen have a little bit of a wait in store. Sky Atlantic and Sky’s on-demand service Now TV have confirmed they have the rights to show this new drama in the UK, but don't plan to broadcast it until early 2021.

How to watch Your Honor online in Australia