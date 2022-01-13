How to watch Wolf Like Me online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Sparks fly and metal crumples when doleful strangers Mary and Gary literally collide. But as their fledgling relationship deepens, so does the mood. More meat cute than meet cute, follow our guide as we explain how to watch Wolf Like Me online and stream the new romantic dramedy from anywhere in the world.

Watch Wolf Like Me online When: Thursdays from January 13 Stream: Peacock (US) | Stan (AU) Cast: Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariel Donoghue Director: Abe Forsythe Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Promising surprises in every episode, the six-part series unpacks two very different sets of personal baggage. Gary has been in pieces since the death of his wife, struggling to connect with and provide for his young daughter.

That's until Mary careens headlamps-first into their lives. She's a widow herself and seems to be everything Gary needs, but she has a tendency to run away - and we mean this in the literal sense of the words - whenever things get serious.

So she's a cardio nut, what's the big deal? When Gary discovers the fate of her late husband, Mary's strange quirks begin to make much more sense.

Loosely based on director Abe Forsyth's experiences as a 40-something single parent - with at least one major twist - read on as we explain how to watch Wolf Like Me online and stream the new comedy show where you are.

How to watch Wolf Like Me from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Wolf Like Me lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new comedy series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Wolf Like Me online from anywhere

How to watch Wolf Like Me online: stream the new comedy show in the US on Peacock

Peacock Wolf Like Me is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service in the US. All six episodes will be available to watch online from Thursday, January 13 to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Peacock trial. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $9.99 per month on a rolling basis. It's exceptional value for money and comes loaded with fantastic family entertainment like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell, as well as loads of EPL soccer games, NFL including the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

How to watch Wolf Like Me FREE in Australia

Stan As the co-producer of the show, Stan is the exclusive place to watch Wolf Like Me in Australia. As in the US, all six episodes land on the streaming service on Thursday, January 13. Best of all, you can use the Stan 30-day FREE trial to watch all of Wolf Like Me for free. While you're there, you'll also find US TV series, UEFA Champions League football, Hollywood blockbusters and more Stan Originals like The Tourist too. Prices start from $10 per month. You can access Stan on smart TVs, games consoles, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV and through your mobile, laptop and tablet too. If you're outside Australia and want to access your Stan account and service, one of the best VPNs will let you tune in from anywhere.

Can you watch Wolf Like Me in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Wolf Like Me will air in the UK, though we're hoping that we'll find out towards the end of its run in the US and Australia.

Now that Peacock has landed on Sky, it's possible that when the show does land, it'll be exclusive to the premium network, but nothing's confirmed yet.

Can you watch Wolf Like Me online in Canada?

It's the same situation in the Great White North. At the time of writing there's no official word on a release date or TV channel for Wolf Like Me in Canada, but we expect that to change in the coming weeks.