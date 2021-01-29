How to watch The Little Things online: stream the new movie on HBO Max from anywhere

A spate of murders in LA threatens to dredge up the dark past of Kern County Sherriff Joe "Deke" Deacon in this much-anticipated film from writer-director John Lee Hancock. Starring Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as two detectives assigned to the case - with Jared Leto the creepy lead suspect. It's a nail-biting crime thriller, so read on below we explain how you can watch The Little Things online and stream the latest exclusive HBO Max movie premiere wherever you are today.

The film starts with LAPD detective Jim “Jimmy” Baxter (Malik, Mr Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody) engaging the help of Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington, Training Day, American Ganger), a California Sherriff with razor-sharp instincts, to help stop a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles. But, as they pursue their main suspect – local man Albert Sparma (Leto, Dallas Buyers Club, Requiem for a Dream) – events from Deke’s past return to haunt him, and threaten to derail the case completely.

How to watch The Little Things online Release date: January 29, 2021 (US-only) Release time: 12am PT / 3am ET Director: John Lee Hancock Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales Run time: 2 hr 7 mins Rating: R Stream now: subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99 (US-only) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The Little Things is the collaborative effort of an insane amount of talent. All three lead actors have won an Oscar AND a Golden Globe, while 15-time Academy Award-nominated Thomas Newman (American Beauty, 1917) produced the film’s score. Then, rounding out an acclaimed cast are Natalie Morales as Detective Jamie Estrada, Terry Kinney as LASD Captain Carl Farris, and Chris Bauer as Detective Sal Rizoli.

Dripping in atmosphere, suspenseful, and full of complex characters, if you loved David Fincher’s Seven and his 2007 film Zodiac, you won’t want to miss this. Just keep reading, and we’ll detail how to watch The Little Things online no matter where you are in world, even though the new movie is debuting exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service in the US.

How to watch The Little Things from outside your country

The Little Things is one of the first Warner Brothers films of 2021 to get a simultaneous release in theatres and on VOD platform HBO Max. Unfortunately, if you’re out of the country for work or taking a well-deserved vacation, then geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to regional services and streaming this tense new thriller online.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will let you to change your IP address to that of any country in the world: meaning you can access your preferred VOD platform online from anywhere – just as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch The Little Things online from anywhere

How to watch The Little Things online in the US exclusively with HBO Max

The Little Things will premiere on January 29 in select cinemas, and on streaming service HBO Max in the US. Warner Brother's “hybrid distribution” approach is in response to the ongoing pandemic, and thus every one of their films this year will be added to HBO Max day-and-date with their cinema release. PVOD (premium video on-demand) titles like The Little Things will be available to stream for up to 31 days before being removed from the platform. They don’t cost anything extra to watch either – just register for a basic monthly $14.99 subscription. Plus, they’re all available in stunning 4K Ultra HD and HDR. So, HBO Max will be the temporary home of their entire 2021 film roster, which includes Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla Vs Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Dune, and The Matrix 4 among them. That in addition to the 10,000 hours of content already available: TV shows like Games of Thrones, Euphoria, and The Sopranos, every single episode of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, Studio Ghibli’s world-class animations, and exclusive films like Wonder Woman: 1984 and The Witches remake. HBO Max is also compatible with iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and laptops and PCs. If you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to access HBO Max, as it’s currently only available in the US. However, all you need to do is download a VPN (as detailed above) to unlock all of its high-quality content from absolutely anywhere in the world. Note that HBO Max only accepts US credit cards as a form of payment when subscribing to its service, so have yours handy if you're try to sign up from abroad to help smooth things along.

How to watch The Little Things online in Canada today

This gritty thriller is also coming to Canadian theatres and as a PVOD release from January 29. We know for certain you’ll be able to purchase The Little Things from Cineplex, as was the case with last year’s HBO Max release Wonder Woman: 1984. And, like that film, it should also be available to rent for about CND$24.99 from Amazon Prime Video. Fans of awards-worthy drama currently abroad might want download a VPN to catch The Little Things online before it disappears from HBO Max, if they're a US resident with access to (or able to purchase access to) the service.

Those in the UK wanting to catch the latest powerhouse performance from Denzel will have to wait a little bit longer: The Little Things is penned for a February 12 cinema release. We anticipate that with the coronavirus crisis, it’ll be coming as a PVOD release to familiar platforms, too – so check out Amazon Prime Video or Apple iTunes nearer the time. Americans abroad with an HBO Max subscription won’t be able to stream the service’s latest Hollywood hit. That is, unless they download and install a VPN. As detailed above, it’s super-easy to do and means you can watch your favorite films from anywhere.

The cinema experience is once again viable in Australia, and this crime drama with an Academy Award winning cast will be in theatres Down Under from 18 February. Like Wonder Woman: 1984, we’d also expect it to become available to rent and buy shortly after via Amazon Prime Video or Microsoft Store. Watch this space! As already mentioned, if you’re abroad then you’ll need a VPN to connect to your regional streaming platform. Not only will it let you change your IP address and connect to all the subscriptions and services you pay for in your country of residence, it also helps keep your personal data safe online, too.