How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final online for free: stream from UK or abroad

The time has come for the ultimate yet fabulous dance-off! It's time to bid farewell (just for a year) to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's co-hosting and our hilariously ruthless judges and watch the final three contestants dance their heart out.

Who will win the coveted glitter ball and score a TEN from the judges? Keep reading to find out how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final online - regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing online: when's it on? The final of Strictly will air at 7.05pm today (Saturday, December 14) and there will be a Christmas special airing at 4.40pm on BBC One.

The remaining three contestants (Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Weymouth and Karim Zeroua) will be giving it all they have got to impress the judges and be crowned this year's winner - it's time for everyone to get their dancing shoes on and cha-cha your way to the floor.

Kelvin, Emma and Karim will have to perform not one, not two but three routines! So that's their top performance from the whole show, a fresh Showdance and the judges' favourite of their previous dances.

What can we say except that the challenge is on and the pressures are running high. Ready for this amazing final? We will tell you how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final online. And for those of you outside of the UK, do not worry you don't have to miss out on all the dancing drama, you can simply live stream using a VPN service .

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final online for free in the UK:

For all UK residents, it is very simple to get your dancing fix by having a TV license and tuning into BBC One broadcast, via aerial, satellite or cable.

You can also watch the show online, using the BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. So if you've got other plans during its broadcast, you don't need to miss out - you can catch up on all the episodes on BBC iPlayer. Plus, you can do this on your laptop, tablet, smartphone or smart TV.

Stream Strictly Come Dancing Final from anywhere else in the world for free:

Not in the country currently or living abroad? Don't fret, simply quickstep into a UK IP address - which you can do with a VPN. Then all that is left to watch via a dedicated TV streaming website like TVPlayer.com.

Now the ultimate question.... Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access a Strictly live stream? Read on to find out all you need to know in three silky steps:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream the final for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Strictly 2019.

Who are this year's Strictly contestants?

Here are the superb 16 contestants on this years Strictly Come Dancing

Kelvin Fletcher, 35, actor.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth, 33, Socialite.

Karim Zeroual, 19, CBBC presenter

And here's who's already been eliminated: