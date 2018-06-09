How to watch Leo Santa Cruz vs Abner Mares: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

The people of Mexico may well be uniting ahead of their country’s bid for World Cup glory in Russia over the coming weeks, but in boxing, two Mexican featherweights are about to put native harmony on ice to fight for the WBA Super World Featherweight Title. It's Santa Cruz vs Mares 2, and you can live stream every punch, duck and weave.

Santa Cruz vs Mares 2 - where and when? The Leo Santa Cruz vs Abner Mares rematch takes place on Saturday June 9. It will be held in the same venue as the original duel – the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. It’s pegged for a 7pm start local time, which is 10pm Eastern and 3am Sunday BST.

Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares face off this weekend in a rematch of their memorable 2015 title fight which saw Santa Cruz win via a majority decision. Santa Cruz, nicknamed ‘El Terremoto’ (‘The Earthquake’), enters the fight with a career record of 34 wins (19 by knock out), one defeat and one draw. Mares isn’t far behind on 31 wins (15 by knock out), two defeats and one draw.

If the contest is anything like their first meeting three years ago, we’re in for an entertaining night. Santa Cruz and Mares went the full distance at the Staples Center in their shared home of Los Angeles, fighting 12 high-octane rounds.

The 21,000-seater venue will be packed to the rafters, with both fighters drawing on large support bases in their adopted city of LA. If you can't be among the number, we'll tell you how to live stream the whole thing instead. And even if there isn't a broadcast in your country, with our advice you could try using a VPN to watch Santa Cruz and Mares go to-to-toe.

How to watch Santa Cruz vs Mares: US stream

Showtime is home to the fight in the US

Those wanting to catch Santa Cruz v Mares in the US can do so my tuning into Showtime Sports. If you don't subscribe already, there's a seven day free trial but you'll need a US registered payment card to be able to use that. After the seven days it'll cost $10.99 a month, so be sure to cancel it if you don't want to keep it going. Showtime has a variety of different streaming providers including an app for Android and iOS, but if you're travelling you may want to use a VPN to ensure you're able to stream it from anywhere. Coverage from Los Angeles begins at 4.30pm Eastern Time and 1.30pm Pacific.

How to watch Santa Cruz vs Mares fight in the UK

Using a VPN is the only way

Sorry UK fight fans, it doesn't look like either Sky Sports or BT Sport have decided to pick up this all-Mexican bout. The only way we can think of watching is by grabbing a VPN and trying to get hold of that US Santa Cruz vs Mares coverage - but don't forget that hurdle in the shape of a US credit card requirement.

How to watch Santa Cruz vs Mares: Australia stream

It's not being shown in Australia - use a VPN

With Showtime only being available to US residents, pursuing the VPN options above and setting your location as the US will be your best bet of catching this one live from Australia. It's a midday seconds out on Sunday in the AEST time zone.

Main image courtesy of sho.com