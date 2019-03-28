How to watch Killing Eve online: stream free in the US or abroad

The way the first season of Killing Eve finished left us all pleading for more. With a cliff hanger like that of course there was going to be a second season...and it's finally here.

We can expect to finally see the eagerly-awaited follow up to the hit dramatic comedy on April 5. And if you're here excitedly pre-planning how to watch Killing Eve online, you're in the right place. We will tell you where to stream the second season and how to catch up on what's already happened.

Watch Killing Eve online: when's it on? The second season of Killing Eve will be making its return to the US on Sunday, April 7. Depending on the time zone you're in there will be a different time to tune in to BBC America. ET: 8PM and repeating at 10PM

CT: 7PM and repeating at 9PM

MT: 6PM and repeating at 8PM and 11:30PM

PT: 8PM and repeating at 10PM

Following directly on from the last episode, season two will launch straight back into Eve and Villanelle's search for each other. The final episode ended with (**spoiler alert**) Eve leaving Villanelle fatally wounded in a hospital with viewers unsure if she would make it. One action packed trailer later and we now know she is still alive and out for vengeance.

So if you're now counting down the days, hours and minutes until the deadly game continues, get ready by reading this guide to how to catch all of the new season in the US or, if your holiday and the launch overlap, how to watch Killing Eve online from abroad.

How to watch Killing Eve online for free in the US:

To watch Killing Eve in the US, you simply need to have access to cable and have a connection to a BBC America broadcast, via aerial, satellite or over cable. You can also watch the show online via the internet if you would rather do it that way. This is possible live using the BBC America app or by going straight to BBC America as long as you have a log-in and a cable subscription. And if you've badly timed a holiday or just so happen to be out of the US while it is airing live but still want to watch Killing Eve online as it comes out, then there's another way. A slightly more complicated system to watch the show live involves the use of a VPN, you can find out more below.

Watch Killing Eve online from outside your country:

If you find yourself in the situation where you're out of the country when it's on, there is still a chance to watch Killing Eve online live. You can get around all of the potential issues that come with geo-blocks by using a VPN. This will allow you to have access to all the live content while you're away in another country by changing the IP address of your laptop or mobile device.

Which VPN is best for you? Our personal favourite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Killing Eve online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Season 2 trailer: get excited to watch Killing Eve

How to watch Killing Eve online in the UK

Sorry UK fans...when it comes to Killing Eve, the US gets first bids on viewing. An official date for the UK airing of the show has yet to be announced but sadly, we're going to guess it won't be until around September this year. It aired in the US in April last year, followed by a September date for the UK so we can only assume the same will happen now. But if you can't wait that long and you need your Killing Eve fix then you can watch all the eight episodes of season 1 still on BBC iPlayer, not the same as the new episodes but it should hold you over.

Watch season 1 of Killing Eve online no matter your location

US season 1 - watch the whole first season on Hulu or BBC America

UK season 1 - watch the whole first season on BBC iPlayer

Canada season 1 - watch the whole first season on Crave

Australia season 1 - watch the whole first season on iView