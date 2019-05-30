How to watch Chernobyl online: stream the whole show from anywhere

After the unbelievable popularity of Game of Thrones, international television has moved on to its next massive hit. A drama mini-series about the world's most famous nuclear disaster, Chernobyl has gone straight to the top of everyone's watch list and we're here to tell you how to watch Chernobyl online.

Watch Chernobyl online: when and where? Just one episode of this hit show remains, depending on where you live that will mean a different viewing time and day. For example, those in the US can catch the finale on Monday, June 3 at 9pm ET 6pm PT. Those in the UK however can watch it on Tuesday June 4 at 9pm. You can find a full list of times and locations down below and a guide to watching all of the already released episodes.

If the mass levels of support for the show are anything to go by, this is a must watch for anyone. It blends the horrific reality of the disaster with impressive story telling, incredible acting and scenes that will shock.

We can safely tell you that this show isn't an easy ride, but we haven't watched anything quite as compelling in a long time. The real testament to just how brilliant it is its current position as the number 1 TV show on IMDb...of all time...just one month after its release.

So if you're ready to watch the best TV show around right now (IMDb doesn't lie) then you're in the right place. We've tracked down all of the best locations to watch the show, no matter where you live. We've listed all of the options below.

With one episode left, this show is very close to coming to an end, now is the time to watch Chernobyl online.

Watch Chernobyl online from outside your country:

If you find yourself out of the country, on holiday or temporarily abroad when the show is on, don't panic just yet - there is still a chance to watch Chernobyl online as it happens. Using a little handy trick, you can get around geo-blocks and digital borders using a VPN.

This will allow you to gain access to all the Chernobyl content as it happens without even having to be in one of the countries its airing in by changing your IP. That way you can binge watch the show on your holiday.

Which VPN is best for you? Our personal favourite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Chernobyl online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

How to watch Chernobyl online in the US:

Considering this haunting drama was a co-production between HBO and Sky, it will come as no surprise that HBO is the go-to place to watch Chernobyl online in the US. Luckily, HBO does offer a few packages, which means you get some choice in how much you pay. Most of these packages are pretty flexible which means you can sign up for one month, watch the whole miniseries and then cancel your account. HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose. The finale will be airing on Monday, June 3 at 9pm, ET 6pm PT.

How to watch Chernobyl online in the UK:

How to watch Chernobyl online in Canada:

For those wanting to watch this drama mini series in Canada, Crave is the way to go. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. Unlike HBO, Crave doesn't seem to do trials but if you do pay for a subscription, they will throw in one free month. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including HBO from around $20 for the month. Episodes 1-4 are already available on the site. Want to watch episode 5 live? It will be airing on Crave on Monday, June 3 at 9pm ET and 6pm PT.

How to watch Chernobyl online in Australia:

For all of the Australian fans out there, Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now is the way to go. You can watch all of the already aired episodes on Foxtel or catch the finale on Wednesday June, 5 at 8.30pm. Like all of the streaming services above, you will have to pay to get a subscription and there are a host of different packages available, but Foxtel Now offers a free 10-day trial if you haven't already signed up.

Watch the Chernobyl trailer: