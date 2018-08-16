How to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

Get ready reality TV fans, Celebrity Big Brother is rolling back onto our screens with the latest edition now ready for take off. Don't miss out on the drama, the lols, the hook-ups and the break-ups from the Celebrity Big Brother house – get yourself a live stream whether you're in the UK or abroad by following the instructions below so you can watch it all online.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother 2018: when's it on? It all kicks off at 9pm tonight (Thursday, August 16) on Channel 5, with Emma Wills presenting the customary Live Launch. Rylan Clark-Neal's spicy afters in Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side takes place at 11pm, also on Channel 5. Channel 5 continues to be your destination for Celebrity Big Brother on TV after that, or you have the array of streaming options if you're not able to watch on the box - more on that below. Barring Saturday, August 18 when CBB is on at 10pm, the two shows will follow the 9pm / 11pm scheduling every night until the final.

For the first time ever, the celebs are in before the civilians for Big Brother season and the drama is about to commence in the revamped Celebrity Big Brother house. The living quarters have a distinctly tropical theme and there's also the inclusion of double beds as well as single bunks – all combining to potentially foster that Love Island-esque culture of cracking on and mugging off. Whatever happens, the new series is sure to indulge our guiltiest pleasures and we're here to make sure you can keep up with the CBB action.

The Celebrity Big Brother overlords haven't given much away about this year's contestants but we were told "a storm is coming" by Channel 5, adding fuel to the rumours that former porn star Stormy Daniels will be leading the line-up. Other reports claim that 2017 Love Island contestant Gabby Allen will be in the house following her recent break-up with fellow islander Marcel, and will be joined by TOWIE star Dan Osborne, who allegedly had an affair with Allen before the break-up.

If all that juice isn't enough for you, former model Chloe Ayling, bad boy footballer Jermaine Pennant and 'human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves could also find themselves in the House according to the rumour mill. Keep reading to discover how to watch the brand new Celebrity Big Brother online, even if you're outside the UK using a VPN service, with our guide on how to stream for free.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free in the UK:

Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5 at 9pm each night from Thursday, August 16, with CBB reaction show, Bit On The Side beginning at 11pm. On Saturday, August 18, Celebrity Big Brother is on at 10pm but otherwise Channel 5 seems to be sticking to the 9pm slot.

If you want to live stream the show to your mobile, tablet or computer you can do so via the free-to-use TVPlayer.com which has good quality, robust streams. If you miss the show and want to catch up after, Channel 5's online hub, My5.tv is where you need to go.

Stream Celebrity Big Brother from anywhere else in the world for free:

OK, you may have known how to watch in the UK. So here comes the clever bit if your Big Brother addiction means you need that fix while you're away on holiday, or you're living abroad but don't want to miss out on the action and the gossip.

Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to TVPlayer.com to stream live or My5 to watch catch up episodes. You can also get the My5 app on Apple and Android devices, plus Roku, Now TV, Playstation and Xbox platforms, and our fave VPN ExpressVPN will work on all these devices too, so no worries there.

From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream Celebrity Big Brother on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices to your TV. Here's how to stream CBB with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Celebrity Big Brother for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of CBB 2018.