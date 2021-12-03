How to watch Alex Rider season 2 online for free where you are

Fans of Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling series should brace themselves for another round of explosive action and thrilling deceit. Adapted from his fourth entry in the saga, Eagle Strike, the TV adaptation promises a conspiracy more deadly and twisted than before. Below we explain how to watch Alex Rider season 2 online, and absolutely FREE via Amazon’s IMDb TV.

After last season’s drama at Point Blanc school, when Alex (played by Otto Farrant) faced Russian assassin Yassen Gregorovich and solved a mystery involving his own clone, we find the undercover agent trying to balance school life with his adrenaline-fueled activities for MI6.

But that’s a non-starter for the teen James Bond. Instead, after meeting Sabina Pleasure (Charithra Chandran), he’s drawn into a brand-new conspiracy linking her journalist father, a ruthless hacker, and the tech billionaire Damian Cray, whose new video game Feathered Serpent 2 is poised to “change the world” – and not in a good way.

In addition to Farrant, Game of Throne’s Stephane Dillane is back as head of the Department of Special Operations, plus Vicky McClure as deputy head Mrs Jones. Brenock O’Connor and Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ return as Alex’s BFF and primary guardian respectively, while Toby Stephens (Die Another Day) is new to the show as the scheming Damian.

It looks to be a twisty-turny blast for teens and adults alike. So read on for our how to watch Alex Rider season 2 online guide, which details how to stream the show FREE in a number of territories.

How to watch Alex Rider season 2 online from outside your country

Away from home for the winter break? If you’re abroad when Alex Rider season 2 lands, you’ll be unable to watch it on your usual streaming platform due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the new season online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Alex Rider season 2 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Alex Rider season 2 online for FREE in the US

IMDb TV channel Anyone with an Amazon account can sign-in and watch Alex Rider season 2 for free through the IMDb TV channel, with all 8-episodes available to stream as of Friday, December 3. No subscription to Prime Video is needed to use this ad-supported service. Just log in to your account and away you go! IMDb TV has thousands of other titles available too, including other IMDb TV Originals like Judy Justice and Leverage: Redemption, plus film classics Die Hard 1 & 2, Napoleon Dynamite, Predator, 12 Years a Slave and Slumdog Millionaire, plus heaps of TV shows including Mad Men, Chicago Fire, Desperate Housewives, Good Times and Lost. And if you haven’t seen it already, Alex Rider season 1 is part of the IMDb TV library as well. Devices that support IMDb TV app include Roku, Xbox One and X/S consoles, select LG smart TVs, Android, Google, and Fire TVs, Android phones and iOS devices. You can also stream IMDb through a regular web browser or via the Prime Video app. Off on vacation when season 2 lands? By downloading a VPN you’ll ensure you can watch Alex Rider online no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch Alex Rider season 2 online in the UK for FREE

IMDb TV Lucky Brits! Apart from America, the UK is the only other country with access to IMDb TV. That means British fans of the sprightly spy drama can catch the new season of Alex Rider from Friday, December 3 too, without paying a penny. Just sign-in to your Amazon account and enjoy thousands of hours of free content. However, IMDb TV in the UK has content tailored specifically for a British audience, so the line-up differs slightly to the US version. For example, there’s a section called British Movies and TV that includes The English Patient, Beowulf, and Lawrence of Arabia, on top of indie comedies, dramas, iconic horror movies and more. It’s well worth checking out. You can currently access IMDb TV through the Amazon website or using the Fire TV app. Alternatively, view the IMDb TV channel using the Prime Video app on smart TVs, Fire Tablet, Echo screen and mobile devices. As mentioned above, if you’re travelling when new Alex Rider airs, you won’t be able to connect to the streaming service you typically use at home. But by purchasing a VPN, you’ll be able to alter your online location.

How to watch Alex Rider season 2 online for FREE in Canada

Amazon Prime Video subscription Canadian’s can enjoy the next wave of Alex Rider episodes with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The entirety of the new season will land on the service from Friday, December 3 and be available to watch as part of their Prime Video library, which also includes season one. A subscription is CAD$7.99 per month or $79 a year. But before you pay a thing, new subscribers are entitled to a 30-day free trial (or one month for the price of two in Quebec). That’s enough time to binge your way through every episode of Alex Rider produced so far. There are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy too, including Small Axe, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Upload and Tales from the Loop, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. That’s not to mention the thousands of other movies and TV series. Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch Alex Rider season 2 online in Australia for FREE

Amazon Prime Video Alex Rider season 2 is available to stream Down Under on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, December 3. And new subscribers can enjoy a month-long free trial before they commit to a subscription. After that, it’s AUS$6.99 per month or AUS$59 a year, which includes not just access to Prime Video’s extensive entertainment library, but free delivery, Prime Reading, 2-millions songs ad-free, games and much more. Finally, if you’re abroad and eager to catch the latest adventures of Alex Rider, a VPN will point you back home and let you watch your favorite online content no matter where you are.