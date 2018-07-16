Honor View 10 is at its cheapest ever price

If you've been considering purchasing the Honor View 10 now looks to be the ideal time, as it's never been cheaper.

The View 10 is now just £339.99 on Amazon as part of the online retailer's Prime Day promotion, however you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this price.

It represents a saving of £80, but you only got until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 17 to grab the phone at this price.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Honor View 10 | was £419.33 now £339.99 at Amazon

Save yourself a whopping £80 on the excellent Honor View 10 - a flagship smartphone without a flagship price tag. There's a 5.99-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras and a whole lot of power under the hood.View Deal

Cheapest ever budget blower

There's also a super low price for the entry-level Honor 7C, which is down to £124.99 for Amazon Prime Day.

It's not going to set the world alight, but you get a decent set of specs for the money, including a 5.99-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.