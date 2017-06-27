Honor Band 3 wants to be a cheap Fitbit Charge

Are you thinking that you'd like to monitor your fitness but have held out on investing in an activity tracker because of cost? Well, Honor has made a wearable just for you.

The Honor Band 3 comes with a the basic spec list most would expect from a fitness band these days, but does so for £59.99 (around $75 / AU$100).

Those specs include a heart rate monitor, the ability to track steps and record your exercise... if you're someone who likes to only run or swim, that is.

There's no GPS on board - as you'd probably expect at this price - so it's just the accelerometer that's going to work out how far you've jogged or swum.

There's also sleep tracking on board, with users able to get a deeper look at how they're snoozing as well as tips on how to improve things from Harvard Medical School - although it remains to be seen how tailored these are.

Simple looks

In terms of how the Honor Band 3 looks, it's a basic rubber flexible band with a slim monochrome screen, offering basic information in a similar way to Fitbit with a button below the display for interaction.

The Band 3 will be available in orange, navy blue and black (as you probably could guess from the image above) and will work with any phone running Android 4.4 or iOS 8 or above... so pretty much any device out there these days.

You'll also be able to get notifications from your smartphone on the display or through a cheeky little vibration, and the battery life is tipped to last up to 30 days... although that seems rather optimistic.

We're still waiting on an Honor Band 3 release date, but if you're already counting down the days until you can buy one, well... you should probably just go for a run now to take your mind off it.