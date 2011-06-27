Michael Bay: Please watch new Transformers in 3D

Michael Bay has urged moviegoers to watch his latest movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon in 3D, insisting that he is glad that legendary directors Steven Spielberg and Jim Cameron convinced him to film using the latest technology.

Hollywood is currently going through a good deal of soul searching on 3D films, and whether the technology really constitutes the future for their industry.

Director Bay has joined a list of major luminaries, including Spielberg and Cameron as well as the likes of George Lucas and Peter Jackson, who insist that the technology is worth pursuing.

Technically challenging

"Dark of the Moon has some of the most technically challenging sequences ever shot. And shot in 3D," explains Michael Bay on his blog.

"I must urge you to find the very best theatre and see this movie in that format. 3D was a forethought, not an afterthought in this movie.

"I'm glad Jim Cameron and Steven Spielberg really convinced me to shoot in this new technology. We used and invented many new techniques to make the 3D sharper, brighter and more colour contrast.

Dim the bulbs

"I think theatre owners heard their audience that they need to respect the specs of the projectors and not dim the bulbs to save money," he added.

The last comment is in reference to the news that cinemas are deliberately turning down the brightness of their 3D projectors in order to preserve then for longer.

This is severely impacting on people's 3D experience according to many within the movie industry, who are insisting that the extra cost of the bulbs must be swallowed in order to improve the experience.