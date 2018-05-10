Google Pixel Watch may be ready to launch later this year

We've still yet to see an official smartwatch from Google with the company instead opting to use LG for flagship wearable products, but a new report suggests we'll see our first Google Pixel Watch before the end of the year.

According to reliable Twitter leaker @Evleaks, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be joined by a Pixel-branded watch and will be unveiled at the company's next hardware event, which we expect to be in October.

Little else is known about the watch, but we'd expect it to be the flagship device that will be the anchor for all of the best features available on the recently rebranded Wear OS.

Evleaks also believes there will be second generation of the Google Pixel Buds headphones launched at the event as well.

Ready for Wear OS

Alongside the launch of Google's big Android Wear 2.0 upgrade the company opted to reveal the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport as the line's flagship devices, so it's interesting the company thinks it's ready to have its own Pixel watch for Wear OS.

Exactly what specs we'll see on the watch remain unclear, but it's likely it'll have a new chipset inside designed by Qualcomm which is set to be announced later this year.

Yesterday we heard a report that Qualcomm will be making a new processor for top-end Wear OS watches that will first debut in a flagship watch for the platform, so this Pixel Watch is likely that.

We're expecting Google to host an event around October this year for the new products, so it's going to be a bit of a wait until we hear official word of the Google Pixel Watch.