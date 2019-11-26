Quick – the Google Home Mini is just £19 in Black Friday sales

Need a new smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is currently discounted for Black Friday, with most outlets slashing the price by well over 50%.

At Very, Currys, and John Lewis, you can get your hands on Google's cutest smart speaker for just £19 – that's a price cut of £30. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for our best Google Home Mini prices in your region)

It's got the smarts of Google Assistant built right in, which is always at the ready to help you find answers, turn on the tunes, dim the lights, start a TV show and more by using nothing but your voice.

It's more of a desk buddy than an audiophile speaker and it's been usurped by the newer Google Nest Mini, but we don't think you should write off the original Mini just yet – its incredible value makes it the cheapest way to buy into the Google Assistant ecosystem right now.

It's entirely possible that this price could drop even lower over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, perhaps reaching £25 – but if you need a smart speaker and don't want to wait, check out the deals below:

Today's best Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Very

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £30 across a number of retailers, but Very has the most colour options to pick from. If you prefer, you can also pick it up from Currys and John Lewis. View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the very best Google Home Mini prices we've found below: