Google and Samsung are ruling Cyber Monday phone deals with bargain prices

Over Black Friday, both Google and Samsung dominated the Android side of the world of phones. And now as we go into Cyber Monday, the same looks to be true again.
Some of the best Cyber Monday phone deals we've seen have appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the Google Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4a, with all of these devices hitting their lowest ever costs.
For the S20, you can currently get a 45GB data plan while somehow paying less than the handset's SIM-free cost. Go for the Google Pixel 4a and EE will throw in a free TV and with the Google Pixel 5 you can use an exclusive TechRadar (TRPPIX5 code to get one of the lowest prices around.
We've listed all of these impressive offers and more below. And if it's Apple that you're more interested in, use our Cyber Monday iPhone deals guide to find out more.
1. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month
This is a fantastic S20 deal, somehow costing less than the handset's SIM-free price. After you pay £119.99 upfront, you're left with monthly bills of just £30 a month. At that price, you're getting 45GB of data on the O2 network - a pretty impressive data cap for the price.
View Deal
2. Samsung S20 Plus deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.
View Deal
3. Samsung phone deals: S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
If the two devices above are too expensive, the S20 FE could be a better choice. It costs £30 a month and nothing upfront - what a bargain! And you'll be on one of the UK's top networks, too. 45GB is an enormous amount of data each month - and an extra £4 a month will bag you the 5G model, if you'd rather get that.
View Deal
4. Google Pixel 5 deals
EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 5: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 a month
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
View Deal
5. Google Pixel 4a deals:
Google Pixel 4a: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm + FREE 43-inch 4K TV
Like it seems to every year, EE has pulled a terrific freebie out of the bag. A 43-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, no less! Yes, this isn't the very cheapest tariff out there (Pixel 4a deals get as low as £19 per month) but the free gift more than makes up for that.
View Deal
