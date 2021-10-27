Get this Eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever right now

The best robot vacuums let you put your feet up and outsource the chore of floor cleaning. They’re always among the most popular items on Black Friday , as they can be a pricey purchase, and a good robot vacuum deal is welcome any time.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 38% off the price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £149.99 from £239.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, and we’re not sure we’ll see the same discount even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – so we suggest you snap it up immediately. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today’s best Eufy robot vacuum in the UK

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max £239.99 £149.99 at Amazon Amazon has knocked £90 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which can automatically adjust the suction power when moving to carpet from hard floors. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, even beating the discounts we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. However, we don’t know how long this deal will last – so we suggest that you snap it up now. View Deal

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max is a more powerful version of the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S - the brand’s entry-level automated floor cleaner, which is as basic as they come. The RoboVac 11S Max is ideal for anyone with carpets, as the increased suction will ensure a more thorough clean than the 11S.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is easy to use, has a 0.6-litre dust canister, and will last for up to 100 minutes before it needs recharging. The sleek robot vacuum is just 7.25cm high, so it can clean under furniture with low clearance, while drop detection ensures that it won’t tumble down stairs when cleaning.

Unlike some of Eufy’s more expensive robot vacuums, such as the G30 Hybrid, which can mop as well as vacuum, the 11S Max takes a random path around your home when cleaning, rather than employing a methodical route. This does mean cleaning your floors takes a little longer, although this won’t be an issue for most people as you’re still getting the bonus of not having to push the vacuum yourself.

