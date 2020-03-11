Get low monthly bills with this stellar 20GB data iPhone 11 deal on EE

As a brand, Apple isn't exactly synonymous with the word cheap so when you stumble across a strong discount on its latest range of handsets, its well worth making the most of it.

Of the latest trio of devices, iPhone 11 deals repeatedly stand out as the best value option. And for those trying to limit their monthly bills, one offer on EE really stands out.

The offer looks like this - 20GB of data at a monthly price of £31 a month. That comes waaay below the average spend so it is no surprise that to get that low the upfront cost is quite high - £150 to be exact.

While that seems like a lot, it still actually works out as one of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals around and if you use the code 10OFF, you'll save an extra tenner. We've listed everything you need to know about this offer below.

Upfront costs too high? Check out the best mobile phone deals for some alternatives

These iPhone 11 deals on EE in full:

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

Read our full iPhone 11 review