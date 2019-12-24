Get a free smartwatch with these brilliant Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals

Either Samsung is really feeling the Christmas cheer or the team has gone big on the eggnog because its latest offer is a big one. When you buy one of many Samsung phone deals from select retailers, you will get a free Galaxy Watch Active.

Those devices include the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 5G and the Note 10+ 5G. However, unless Santa has brought you the gift of never-ending funds this year, we can't help but feel the S10 and S10 Plus deals will be the obvious choice for many.

And along with the promise of a free watch, Samsung's deals are looking pretty excellent right now. With affordable options on both the S10 and S10 Plus, you can land your phone and the watch without breaking the bank.

We've listed the best offers on both these handsets below and everything you need to know about claiming your new watch.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

No matter how much data you want, we feel like this is the best S10 Plus deal on the market. Not only is it not that expensive, it also provides an insane 100GB of data to get you through each and every month. At just £40 a month this truly is a unbeatable contract. View Deal

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

Affordable Mobiles

Amazon.co.uk

Argos

Buymobiles.net

Carphone Warehouse

Currys PC World

e2save.co.uk

EE Mobile

ID Mobile

John Lewis

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung

Three

Very

Vodafone

What are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:



The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:



Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

See more: