Get a free PS4 with iD Mobile's awesome Sony Xperia 10 deals from just £22.99/pm

Christmas is fast approaching, which for many people will mean awkwardly requesting loved ones to buy you everything from socks and Lynx gift sets, through to the slightly more flashy consoles and laptops.

But to save you that dire conversation with family members of explaining the tech-heavy items on your list, we've found a deal that pairs two crucial gadgets together, letting you wipe those of the list before Christmas even begins.

Thanks to a Christmas sale from iD Mobile, you can currently land yourself a Sony Xperia 10 deal, a PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, all for just £22.99 a month. That's an impressively low price considering both a phone and console are thrown in and there is barely anything to pay upfront.

The only possible downside we can see with this mobile phone deal is the 500MB of data cap, something you can boost for an additional cost. You can see all of these details below or head straight to iD Mobile's site to see all of its Christmas offers.

However, while this deal is packed with affordability, some of the deals over on iD may find you paying more than you have to and it is a case of sorting the stars (like the one below) from the duds.

iD Mobile's Sony deals + free PS4 and COD: MW

Sony Xperia 10: at iD Mobile | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £19.99 upfront | £23.99 a month + FREE PS4 + COD: MW

This looks to us like one of the best deals to come from this sale. There's a low upfront cost and then monthly bills of just £23.99 and then you get the Sony Xperia 10, a PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare. The only downside is the data cap, however you can pay extra to boost that - for example, £28.99/pm will get you a much better 5GB of data instead.View Deal

What is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is owned by the high street company everyone knows - Carphone Warehouse. That relationship means you don't have to worry about iD Mobile being some dodgy company you need to be wary of.

But on the complete opposite end of the price spectrum to Carphone, iD Mobile is one of the cheapest options around for both your phone and SIM. In fact, iD currently has the UK's cheapest SIM only deal - it's a title it has held for some time, too.