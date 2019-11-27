Get 20% off all Pokémon and Peppa Pig toys at Argos with this Black Friday code

The Argos Black Friday sale is in full swing, and today the store has launched a special deal that's guaranteed to be hugely popular with Christmas shoppers: 20% off all Pokémon, Peppa Pig and Little Live Pets toys, not including video games. Don't live in the UK? Scroll to the bottom of this page for some great Pokémon deals near you.

To claim the deal, just add your chosen toys to your shopping trolley and enter the code PEPPA20 at the checkout.

There are some great savings available with this Black Friday deal, which brings the cute and cuddly Pokemon Power Action Pikachu down from £24 to just £19.20. You can also use the code on top of existing discounts to save even more. For example, the Pokemon Ultimate Multi Figure Pack is already half price (down from £35 to £17.50) and the special voucher code brings it down to just £14 – a total saving of £21.

Save 20% on Pokémon, Peppa Pig and Little Live Pets at Argos

As part of the Argos Black Friday sale, there are huge savings to be had on all three of these popular toy brands. Just add your chosen toys to your shopping trolley and enter the code PEPPA20 at the checkout to get your discount. Offer ends midnight November 3.

View Deal

This offer is part of Argos's 10-week Crazy Codes toy sale, and will be replaced with a different offer at midnight on December 3.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Pokémon game deals available near you...

