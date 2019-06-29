Germany vs Sweden live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Of all the 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-finals, Geremany vs Sweden might be the hardest to call. With a heatwave taking hold across France, two of the World Cup's coolest customers will be looking to keep their heads in what looks likely to be a close encounter.Today's 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final match between the two European giants looks likely to be a tense encounter, and it's one you'll be able to watch from anywhere around the world with our Germany vs Sweden live stream guide below.

It's been four years since the Germans were beaten by Sweden - a 2015 Algarve Cup group stage match which saw the Swedes triumph 4-2. Having not won a World Cup title since their consecutive double in 2003 and 2007, Germany will be out to make sure that that record remains intact.

Live stream Germany vs Sweden - where and when Today's match takes place at the Stade de la Route de Lorient in Rennes, Brittany. Kick-off is at 6.30pm CET, meaning a 5.30pm BST start for viewers in the UK.

Germany made it through their group as convincing winners with maximum points and maintained their good form by seeing off Nigeria in clinical fashion to reach the last 8.

While Sweden slipped up against the USA in the group phase (a defeat some pundits say they were happy to take as it ensured they would avoid hosts France in the last 16), they look capable of acting revenge against the Germans for their 2003 final defeat - the Swede's best ever showing in the tournament

Don't miss any of today's action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Germany vs Sweden wherever you are in the world.

How to stream Germany vs Sweden live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's game will be shown free-to-air. The BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for this match as well as all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup, so you'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be going out live on the flagship station BBC One service with coverage set to start at 5.15pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream Germany vs Sweden in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12.30m ET, and 9.30am PT.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch Germany vs Sweden live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that all matches from this point on in the tournament are available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 2.30am AEST on Monday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

