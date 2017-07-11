Garmin Forerunner 35 deal is perfect for new runners

If you’re getting into running - or you know someone that is - then a running watch is a brilliant addition to their daily arsenal.

And you don’t even need to spend a lot to start off, with many watches well under the £150 mark, including this Garmin Forerunner 35 that’s had a huge £50 taken off the Amazon price for Prime Day for the Frost Blue version, putting it at just £109.99 for the day - which is at least £25 better than we’ve seen elsewhere.

This square device offers the main features many are looking for in a running watch, with GPS, integrated heart rate monitor and activity tracking all on the menu, meaning you’ll get a full picture of your daily motion, not just running.

We’ve noted that the heart rate monitor isn’t the most accurate when running at full speed, so it might be worth pairing it with an additional heart rate monitor (the Wahoo Tickr is a good choice for cost and compatibility, check it out on our best affordable heart rate monitors) if you want a complete picture.

The Forerunner 35 features a lot of the features the more advanced devices do - such as all-day heart rate tracking (so you can see how your fitness is improving) smart notifications from your phone and the ability to let family members track you on the go when running with a phone.

In short, this is a tremendous deal for an entry level smartwatch… one we’d heartily recommend to any new runners if you can get your hands on it.