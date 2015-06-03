Fallout 4 revealed for PS4, Xbox One and PC - watch the trailer here

Update 2: Bethesda has revealed the first trailer for Fallout 4. You can watch it below.

As rumoured, the game looks to be set in Boston. The trailer is more extensive than we expected, and suggests the game will kick off in a similar vein to Fallout 3. Interestingly, it depicts moments before the nuclear apocalypse before we see our hero emerging from a vault and into the wasteland.

The world premiere of the game will take place at E3 2015 on June 14. The Fallout 4 site currently has a pre-order section, although it seems that none of the linked retailers have put orders live.

Update 1: The Fallout4.com website has confirmed Fallout 4 is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. The site seems to have now crashed/been taken down, but it revealed little information beyond the cover art, platforms, and a suggestion that some sort of video will go live when the countdown finishes.

It did include a picture depicting a suit of wasteland armour in a garage surrounded by tools - and a familiar Nuka Cola machine by the wall. Go forth and speculate.

We'll keep you updated.

Original story below...

Well this was unexpected: Bethesda has fired early ahead of E3 and begun teasing Fallout 4. Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill.

It just tweeted a link to the Fallout website which now shows a countdown and message "Please Stand By". The countdown ends tomorrow at 3PM BST/9am EST/6am PST, at which point we expect we'll get a proper announcement.

The website's source code also references Fallout 3's Masterbrain: "PA system failure has occurred. Shutdown of the Masterbrain has been authorized and all sensitive materials have been removed for security purposes. Please attempt re-access. Have a pleasant day."

In case there are any doubts that this is Fallout 4, the domain fallout4.com is now live and links to the same countdown timer.

Just a few hours to go...