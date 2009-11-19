Sony PlayStation UK video download store launched

Sony officially announced the launch of its PlayStation Network video delivery service for Europe today, bringing 800 movies available to download for watching on the PS3 or PSP.

The line-up of films comes from the likes of 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Starz Media, Universal, and Warner Bros, so big movies like Star Trek,

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

and

Angels and Demons

are ready and waiting for you to download them.

Movie time

While there are 800 movies today, a spokesperson for Sony explained to TechRadar at the launch of the service last night that content will be added on a weekly basis. We were told that additional movies may not be all new, but they will be films we know.

For the UK, there will be some exclusive content from Optimum Releasing, ContentFilm International and E1 Entertainment UK.

Entertainment gateway

"The launch of the PlayStation Network video delivery service extends our entertainment offering and provides consumers with another way to access their favourite movies, whether at home or on the go," explained Andrew House, President and CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe.

"With the choice of content constantly expanding, including full games, bite-size downloadable 'minis' games, demos and now movies too, the PlayStation Network is the gateway to a world of entertainment."

Movies are available to rent or buy, in standard def and HD (rental only), from £2.49 (rental) and £6.49 (purchasing).

Go to www.playstation.com for more details.