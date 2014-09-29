It's time to bid good riddance to PlayStation Home

What did PlayStation Home ever do to you? Nothing - but that doesn't mean you'll be sorry to see it go.

The PlayStation 3 social hub that let users spend real money on pointless crap for no reason will finally shut down on March 31, 2015, according to PlayStation Senior Community Manager Paul Sullivan.

Sullivan posted in the official PlayStation forums that the trickle of new PS Home content will cease on November 12, existing content will no longer be available to download in the US and Canada as of December 3, and the platform will shut down for good next year.

In addition, some form of new content will be released just before Sony flips the switch for good "as a token of our tremendous gratitude to the community," Sullivan said.

Fly away, Home

He blames the loss of Home on "a shifting landscape," which is to say, no particular reason besides that it was useless.

"PlayStation Home has been serving the PS3 community since December 2008," Sullivan said. "During that time, tens of millions of users around the world have grown the social gaming platform into a thriving community of creative and enthusiastic gamers."

That's one way to look at it. Another is that PS Home was Sony's weird attempt to port Second Life to the PS3, but with more ads. Hopefully you didn't spend too much money on it.

Now let's just pray Sony doesn't try to recreate the experiment on PS4.

We've asked Sony for more insight into the decision to pull home, and the company didn't have much to add except a thank you to "all of our fans for their support of the PlayStation Home platform over the years."