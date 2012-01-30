Sony PlayStation Vita samples go to Game and Gamestation stores

Sony is sending a PS Vita to every branch of Game and Gamestation for customers and shop managers to try before its official 22 February release date.

In addition, 150 stores will get a Vita Interactive Display Unit – that's a PlayStation Vita on a bendy arm in Sony speak. So expect to queue if you want to get a preview play under your belt.

"PlayStation Vita is an amazing piece of technology - but the very best way to make people realise this, is by putting it in their hands," said Fergal Gara, Sony Computer Entertainment UK's Vice President and Managing Director.

"The beauty and clarity of the 5 inch OLED screen, the ergonomic design with the dual analogue joysticks, the interaction of the rear touch panel, all come emphatically to life."

There are yet still other ways to get a taste of Sony's soon-to-be-released handheld as the PS Vita Room which is currently operating in Glasgow, will be moving down to London to open 17 February.

Among the demo games available to testers are WipEout 2048, Uncharted Golden Abyss, Reality Fighters, ModNation Racers: Road Trip, Little Deviants and Everybody's Gold.

"With our own Vita Rooms and now, with this opportunity for consumers to sample PS Vita in any of Game or Gamestation's 600 specialist retail stores, the excitement can only continue to build," said Gara.

