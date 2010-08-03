EA announces Move-compatible 'Create'

EA's 'Create' will let you make your own levels, using motion control tech such as the PS3's Move controller

Watch out LittleBigPlanet, because EA has just announced a motion-controlled game called Create set for release on

PS3

, Wii, Xbox 360 and Mac in 2011.

EA is describing Create as a game that "rewards players for being creative" by presenting them with various challenges which require solutions "fuelled by the creativity of the player".

Just as in LittleBigPlanet, players will be able to design their own levels and environments using 'easy-to-use' brushes and tools presented within the game creator, which will also let you drop in textures, props and animated objects.

Create and share

Players will also be able to share their creations and levels with others online.

"Create uses families' imaginations to develop new ways to play together that are both fun and challenging," said Harvey Elliott, VP and General Manager at EA's UK studio Bright Light.

"We wanted to design a game where the entire family can explore, decorate, and solve challenges where no solution is wrong and the only limit is the imagination."

Create uses a simple drag-and-drop interface, letting you grab objects from a menu and then place them anywhere on the screen.

Producer Rod Humble says of the game: "On one hand you can just make 2D scenes. If you just want to paint a picture in your living room without any mess, you can do that. The next step is similar to the way paintings work in Harry Potter – you can make them a little bit alive and add a touch of interactivity,

"So for example, I like to draw landscapes in Create, and once I've added the clouds, I just give a little flick to create some wind and they drift across the screen.

"Or you can go all the way to a fully interactive 3D scene where you've decided you're going to put in a challenge where the player has to collect four objects to make X happen. You really can do anything with it on that spectrum. It's not a game maker it's not a 3D art tool, it's this lovely mush in between."

So far there is no Create UK release date, but we will keep you posted.

Via The Guardian