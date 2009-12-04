Top 12 PS3 deals this Christmas

The PlayStation 3 might be the most expensive of the three major consoles, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up a bargain.

Stores are desperate to make the PS3 an attractive offer this Christmas, and they've succeeded. There's a heap of great bundles available complimented by Sony's new high capacity 120GB and 250GB PS3 Slim.

The cheapest PS3 around comes from Zavvi.co.uk, which is a great place to pick up good deals on consoles and games this Christmas. They're practically giving the 120GB model away at a mere £225, but make sure they get stock back in to avoid an empty box on Christmas Day. If you're struggling, you can also pick up a 120GB Slim at Pixmania for just £234 as well.

Fans of the big name gaming titles should head over to Play.com, who are bundling a 120GB PS3 Slim with Assassin's Creed II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which have to be two of the hottest titles this Christmas. Considering the prices of these two games, Play.com's asking price of £299 is extremely competitive.

While that Play.com bundle consists of two of the goriest kill fests on the market, it's easy to pick up something a little more family friendly this Christmas.

High street favourite Game is offering some extremely competitive deals and has a wide range of bundles for £249.99. Those gamers with a family to feed and entertain will love the 120GB Slim PS3 bundle with Little Big Planet and Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty, or the FIFA 10 and Race Driver: Grid bundle, which offer wholesome fun and won't leave anyone scarred.

This beats the Dixons offer hands down, which bundles Little Big Planet on its own for the same price of £249.99.

Game is also offering the top spec 250GB Slim with FIFA 10, Gran Turismo 5: Prologue and InFamous for £284.99, which is staggeringly good, when you consider most retailers are selling the 120GB PS3 on its own for £249.

Mix and match

Amazon has some really good deals on bundles, which enable you to mix and match what you want. The standard 120GB Slim console costs £244 but then you can choose a free HDMI cable and get a single game for £5. The games here aren't mind blowing, but FIFA 10, Need for Speed Shift and Borderlands are among the £5 offers.

Of course, the PlayStation 3 isn't just about games, and it still represents one of the best value Blu-ray players and streamers on the market for movie fans. Gamestation is bundling the PS3 250GB Slim for £284 with Wolverine and Dark Knight Blu-rays.

If you're not worried about having the latest cutting edge PS3 Slim, you can still pick up its chunky older brother. It still features an 80GB hard drive and Currys are bundling in Little Big Planet and InFamous for just £239.97, which represents a great reason to go down to the store today.

While you're in Currys football fans might spot this bundle of a 120GB PS3 Slim and PES 2010 for £267, which is another great high street bargain.

When it comes to low budget choice, Zavvi has some fantastic offers this Christmas. For £249 Zavvi is bundling a 120GB PS3 Slim with Basic Instinct on Blu-ray (the only explanation for this madness is that someone over-ordered) and either Wild West shooter Call of Juarez or 007: Quantum of Solace.