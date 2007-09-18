Star Wars fans to wield lightsaber on Wii

Not long to go, in a galaxy not so far away, the Wii Saber is waiting...

For an entire generation of ageing 'Star Wars' fans, this is the moment you've been waiting for. Say goodbye to unsatisfying, flimsy plastic rip-offs: the lightsaber is coming, and it's being forged in the fires of Mount Wii.

Yep, LucasArts has revealed that its forthcoming game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be released on the Nintendo Wii next year, and will allow you to use the Wii remote as a lightsaber.

Lightsaber hits Wii

It's the news that every Wii owner has been wanting to hear since the console's inception. In fact, it's the news that every Star Wars fan has been dreaming of for 30 years.

LucasArts says that whilst wielding the Wiimote as a lightsaber, you'll be able to brandish the Nunchuk in your other hand and use it to unleash Force powers on dim-witted Stormtroopers.

"Wii is a great platform for The Force Unleashed, because the console's motion-oriented controllers really bring the game to life," said Jim Ward, president of LucasArts. "We've worked hard to make the Wii version of the game unique in order to truly let you unleash the Force."

No hard details have yet been revealed about how the Wii-saber will work. But you can probably expect the speaker inside the Wiimote to make those famous humming sounds as you swing your lightsaber around.