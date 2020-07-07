Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks in new hands-on images, and it looks like the real deal

Samsung is set to get the ball rolling for the second half the year with the launch of Note 20 Series at its upcoming Unpacked event, now confirmed to be occurring virtually on August 5.

Just a few days back the company had erroneously posted the images of Mystic Bronze variant of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on its Russian site giving us an eyeful of the upcoming phone.

Now, YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo has managed to get his hands on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, sharing a few real-life images of the highly anticipated flagship phone in an all-black colorway with minimal bezels.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo)

The new images reveal the same rear-mounted quad-camera setup was shown in the previous leak, sporting a periscope-style optical zoom sensor among others.

As can be expected from a handset in Samsung's Note series, the pictures reveal the presence of an S Pen and a slightly curved Infinity-O display with bezels that are barely there.

Additionally, one of the images shows that the smartphone appears to be running the upcoming One UI 2.5 based on Android 10.

The leaker also confirmed that the S Pen and the bottom-firing speaker moves to the left side of the charging port. The fact that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack is no surprise. In fact, these days if a brand retains the audio jack, then for sure it becomes a headline story.

What we know so far

Apart from the new leaks, it's safe to assume that the Note 20 series will likely consist of multiple versions. Based on Samsung's approach with the Galaxy S20 series, we can expect a regular Note 20, a slightly larger Note 20 Plus and a Note 20 Ultra.

Since the Ultra is a premium variant it is assumed that it will come with a QHD+ panel while the regular Note 20 may house an FHD+ panel. Each device should sport a 120Hz display regardless.

Since the launch is less than a month away, we can expect a flurry of leaks revealing the design and other key specifications in the coming weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned for more Galaxy Note 20 updates as they develop.

[Via: SamMobile]