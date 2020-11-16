Rowing machines to fitness trackers: great deals on home workout equipment at Argos

Treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines are a hot commodity right now, but there are still plenty in stock at Argos, including some surprising early Argos Black Friday deals.

As the nights draw in, the temperature drops and the rain pours down, the idea of working out indoors becomes more and more tempting. There are lots of workouts that require no equipment at all (check out our guide to the best workout apps for lots of resources to help you get started) but if you're into cardio, yoga or weights then you might need some new gear to get started.

Demand is high, so Argos has rounded up all the fitness equipment that's low in stock in one convenient place. There are some great deals still available, so we've picked out the best ones below.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best fitness tracker deals near you.

Reebok GR Electronic Rowing Machine | £399 £249 at Argos (save £150)

Home exercise equipment is hard to come by right now, especially at this price. A rowing machine will give you a full-body workout, and this model is £150 less than this time last year. It's out of stock at Amazon, so snap it up at Argos while there are still some in stock for home delivery.



View Deal

Theragun Prime Percussive Therapy Device | £275 at Argos

Argos has matched Amazon on this hand-held massage gun, which is great for after a workout, or relieving tension after a long day working at home. Why opt for Argos? Simple - you don't need a Prime subscription to get it delivered the next day.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music | £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

This is a solid GPS sports watch, with a huge array of workout profiles (indoor and outdoor) and storage for up to 500 songs. It's the same price on Amazon right now, but Amazon won't be able to deliver it before Christmas due to stock issues, whereas Argos can have it on your wrist tomorrow.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 Plus | £179.99 £139.99 at Argos (save £40)

This is an updated version of the excellent Garmin Forerunner 45 budget GPS watch, with added metrics for runners including recovery time advisor (ideal to help you avoid over-training on the treadmill at home) and a race predictor.

View Deal

Outside the UK? We've rounded up the best fitness tracker deals near you: