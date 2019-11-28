Free PS4 and unlimited data: this Sony phone deal is a Black Friday double threat

We're big fans of any mobile phone deal where the retailer is willing to go the extra mile and throw in a freebie. So when Vodafone went and not only released its Black Friday deals early but also packed one with both a free PS4 and a completely unlimited data plan, well that has us excited.

The deal in question goes like this: buy an unlimited data Sony Xperia 5 this Black Friday and Vodafone will chuck in a PS4 and Fifa 20 completely free. Normally, getting an unlimited data phone contract means paying a pretty large monthly fee. Throw in the PS4 and you'd expect jaw-dropping price tag.

And yet, Vodafone has almost halved the price of this deal for the Black Friday period. That means you're paying just £36 a month and £29 upfront to get your hands on this promotion.

Want to find out more? You can read about this deal in full below and find out more about the Sony Xperia 5.

Sony Xperia 5 deals + free PS4 and FIFA 20

Is the Sony Xperia 5 any good?

It might not have the name recognition of Apple or Samsung's biggest devices but the Sony Xperia 5 is a great device. It comes in a hand friendly size of 6.1-inches while also offering a unique 21:9 ratio. Sony claims this is the ideal size for watching any kind of video and is what many films are designed for.

Move past the screen and you're getting a 3140mAh battery, an IP68 rating and an impressive processor performance.

