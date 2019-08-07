Free Fortnite PS4 bundle leads the way in Virgin Mobile's epic new mobile phone deals

Mobile phone deals with free gifts are a common appearance nowadays with retailers dangling consoles and freebies to win you over. However, these gifts often jack up the price of your phone deal, not really saving you any money.

But, with Virgin Mobile's latest offers that's not an issue you have to worry about. Take for example, its latest offer on the Sony Xperia 10. Costing from just £20 a month, you're getting both the handset and...a free PS4!

That PS4 also comes with a 12 month PS+ subscription and a Fortnite Bundle, offering exclusive outfits and 2000 V-bucks. That's a bundle that, according to Virgin, is worth £299, meaning a whole load of value for just £20 a month.

So what's the catch? To drop the monthly bills down to £20 you have to sign up for a 36-month contract, meaning three years with this phone. Great news for frugal shoppers, bad news for commitment-phobes.

Along with this offer, Virgin also has an iPhone XR with 100GB of data for just £33 a month. But, much like the offer above, you're tied in for the full 36 months. You can see both of these offers down below or, if those contract lengths are just too long, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

More on these Virgin Mobile phone deals:

iPhone XR | Virgin Mobile | | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Maybe you're not that into Fortnite or maybe Apple is more your style - either way, this offer is brilliant. If you don't mind sticking around for the three year contract, you can land yourself 100GB of data on the iPhone XR for just £33 a month. That is the cheapest monthly cost on the iPhone XR for this much data by a long shot.

What stands out about Virgin Mobile?

Virgin Mobile isn't quite as well known as some of the other big names like O2, EE or Three but there is still a lot to love here.

Whether it's Virigin's data rollover scheme, allowing you to use unused data from the last month or the 99% 4G coverage Virgin claims to have, Virgin has a lot to offer.

And not to mention, Virgin offers data free messaging on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter, saving your data for the things in life that matter - Netflix binge sessions mainly.