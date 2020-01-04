Forget the Google Pixel 4 - prices on Pixel 3a deals are too good to pass up right now

We can all be honest with each other, January isn't exactly a time where you're flushed with cash. Christmas parties, festive gifts and New Year have left us all bankrupt. So what do you do if you're phone contract is coming to an end?
The likes of the iPhone 11, Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 4 are probably off the table with their massive price tags. However, there is one thing offering top specs at a low price tag - Google Pixel 3a deals.
Taking everything we loved about the impressive Google Pixel 3 and dropping the price tag, the Google Pixel 3a can be yours at a pretty budget price. Considering prices float around the £20 a month mark, it is a phone with specs way above its price.
We've put in the hard work and picked out the best couple of Google Pixel 3a deals and listed them below. With everything from big data plans to the cheapest around.
These Google Pixel 3a deals in full:
Google Pixel 3a: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month + £96 cashback by redemption
If you just want the Google Pixel 3a at its cheapest price, this will be the way to go. There's nothing to pay upfront and although the monthly bills are higher than some, the £96 cashback by redemption brings it down to an effective £19 a month.
Google Pixel 3a from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £25 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £19 per month
Obviously, cashback by redemption will simply seem like a faff to some. If you fall into that group then this deal could be better suited to you. It costs £19 a month and £25 upfront making it one of the cheapest Google Pixel 3a deals around...if you don't mind being limited to 1GB of data.
Google Pixel 3a: at e2save| Vodafone | £19.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month
In the opposite direction to the deal above, this contract gets you 20GB of data each month. However, that obviously means a boost in cost, with monthly bills of £29. On top of that there is also a £19.99 upfront cost.
How good is the Google Pixel 3a?
It really is a decent option, especially for the money you'll pay for it. We gave it a 4 out of 5 rating, which is frankly staggering for a mobile you can get comfortably for £20 per month.
OK, so this isn't the handset for you if you're head is turned by premium features like wireless charging and glass casing. But the 5.6-inch Full HD+ OLED display looks splendid, the battery life is impressive, the 12.2MP main camera is extremely good and it even has a headphone jack!
Read our full Google Pixel 3a review
