Flagship phones are overrated - these mid-range phone deals are far better value

Flagship phones are great. They're the most powerful handsets out there, often rocking market-leading screens, batteries, camera lenses and more. But for that level of quality...you really need to go all in on cost.

With the likes of iPhone 11 Pro Max deals or Samsung's Galaxy Ultra deals, you are putting up way into the £50/£60 a month mark which is a massive investment and is that price really worth what you are getting?

Realistically, you are not going to be making full use of these phones' processing power, you're unlikely to notice the fine adjustments the screen provides and many other cheaper devices offer similar camera performances.

For the large majority of people, a mid-range phone will actually provide the best value. They offer some high-end specs while bringing the price tags way down. Sometimes these are older devices that once were flagships and sometimes they are more affordable models a brand has released.

We've picked out some solid mid-range mobile phone deals and listed them below, offering the perfect blend of costs and specs.

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite deals:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Got a few quid extra a month to spare? The jump up from the S10 Lite to the S10 really isn't too expensive and provides you with an all-round better performance. Plus with this plan you're getting a massive 100GB of data.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Affordable Mobiles | £45.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £34pm

This was our vote for the best smartphone in the world just one year ago. Now it has come way down in price and is suddenly a cheaper option. It provides an excellent screen, battery, processor, camera performance. In essence, it's powerful through and through and now...surprisingly affordable.

2. Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 | Vodafone | £110 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

The Pixel 4 launched with a pretty massive price tag but that has very quickly come crashing down. Now there are offers like this, providing extremely affordable monthly costs if you don't mind putting a bit more in upfront. Despite the price, this is easily one of the best camera phones on the market, offers some smart software and despite having a small battery, is pretty strong across the spec sheet.

3. Huawei P30 Pro deals:

Huawei P30 Pro | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

The Huawei P30 Pro is not Huawei's newest device but it is still somehow its best choice. That's because it's only one year behind, still offering an impeccable camera performance and strong specs in all departments while being far cheaper than the P40 Pro. On top of that, this Huawei device still gets access to Google apps, unlike the P40 range.

